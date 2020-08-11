ESPN Chicago Debuts New Lineup

Good Karma’s ESPN in Chicago will unveil a new lineup on Monday which includes additional local sports talk hours and new shows from the network.

Market Manager Mike Thomas said, “We are extremely excited to provide Chicago sports fans a place to voice their opinion each weekday morning, beginning with Kap & J. Hood at 7 a.m., followed by Carmen & Jurko at their earlier time of 10 a.m. to noon. We are also looking forward to the ESPN Network addition of Keyshawn, Jay Williams and Zubin, and welcoming back Mike Greenberg to Chicago! Bleck & Abdalla will be heard more often as the new hosts of evenings, including The Baseball Show.”

The new lineup on ESPN 1000, effective August 17:

5 – 7 a.m. Keyshawn, Jay Williams and Zubin (ESPN Network)

7 – 10 a.m. Kap & J Hood

10 – Noon Carmen & Jurko

Noon – 2 p.m Greeny, hosted by Mike Greenberg (ESPN Network)

2 – 6 p.m. Waddle & Silvy

6 – 8 p.m. Bleck & Abdalla (The Baseball Show 6p-7pm)