Smith: Quick Intervention Prevented Stroke

An update on the condition of NAB CEO Gordon Smith. An MRI Wednesday night discovered that Smith did have a blood clot, however, thanks to quick medical intervention a stroke was averted. As a result, his prognosis is extremely positive and there is no permanent damage.

Smith thanked everyone for reaching out to wish him well. “I am indeed a man blessed for all the prayers that were said on my behalf and for the love that I have felt. Even though I am not often on social media I have been forwarded the many Tweets and postings that have sent well wishes my way and to say I am humbled is an understatement. I look forward to seeing you all soon – if only on Zoom.”