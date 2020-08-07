Duplication Rule-Gone

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted a Report and Order eliminating the radio duplication rule for both the AM and FM services. The rule restricts the duplication of programming on commonly owned broadcast radio stations operating in the same service and geographic area.

In the order, the Commission finds that eliminating the radio duplication rule will help struggling stations stay on the air; afford broadcast radio licensees greater flexibility to address issues of local concern in a timely fashion, particularly in times of crisis; assist with format changes; facilitate a potential voluntary digital transition in the AM service; and ultimately allow stations to improve service to their communities.

The radio duplication rule, initially adopted in 1964, has been updated several times over the years to reflect marketplace changes, most recently in 1992.