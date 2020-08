John “Records” Landecker is returning to the airwaves for a short stint on WGN Radio AM 720. The Chicago radio legend will host the morning show the week of August 10.

Landecker will fill in for morning drive host Bob Sirott. Landecker, who is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and The National Radio Hall of Fame; was inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame this Spring.

“Listeners are going to discover that John’s middle name truly is ‘talk,” said Sirott.