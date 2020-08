CHUCK @ 92.5 (CKNG-FM) is adding Willy in the Morning. Willy Percy, Kim Seale and Alece Anderson will be on weekday mornings starting August 24.

“The Willy in the Morning team is known for their sharp-wit, sense of humour and great energy,” said Ronnie Stanton, Regional PD, Western Canada, Corus Entertainment.

The show launched on Q107 Calgary last year and can also be heard on Rock101 in Vancouver.