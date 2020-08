Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre will hit the iHeartPodcast Network, August 10. McIntyre is a weekend host on FOX Sports Radio.

The podcast will offer opinions on top sports stories including major sports betting topics. Insiders and newsmakers will also be contributing guests.

“I’m beyond thrilled to have this podcast opportunity,” said McIntyre. “I can’t wait to bring my unique enthusiasm and passion to the platform at a time when America’s appetite for sports is at an all-time high.”