Marc Jason, who most recently hosted mornings on WQYK in Tampa has launched BreakingNewsFlorida.com, a digital content platform all about the state of Florida.

The platform will also be creating audio and video for radio stations interested in news, talk and sports content “designed for the modern audio and video consumer.”

Jason has also integrated HurricaneText.com, a platform he designed, that creates storm-warning content for coastal residents and distributes via text messaging.