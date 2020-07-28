vCreative Launches vTrade

vTrade is software to provide companies with the ability to track, manage, audit and report on trade inventory. vCreative CEO Jinny Laderer says vTrade will bring CFOs and business managers the ability to assess the value of the trade they accept and monitor its effectiveness.

vCreative partnered with clients to solve a problem that exists across the industry. Melissa Mitchell, CPA and Corporate Controller at Bonneville International and heavy vTrade user says that, “vCreative’s system allows us to keep real-time and accurate inventory of company assets. All transactions and approvals are now time-stamped which makes recordkeeping and reporting a breeze. Having the ability to track trade usage by client, AE, agency, and category cuts down on potential losses due unused or expired trade and the automated workflow makes the multiple departments that are involved with approving, accepting and managing trade more efficient and effective.”