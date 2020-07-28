SMG Twin Cities Helps Salvation Army

Salem Media Group is joining up with the Twin Cities Salvation Army for a live fund raiser. Here to Help radiothon is set for Thursday, July 30th from 4-6 PM.

The Here to Help objective is to raise $100,000 to provide relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 700,000 Minnesotans have been furloughed or laid off from their jobs since March. Some Salvation Army service centers in the Twin Cities have seen requests for food assistance increase tenfold during the pandemic.

“We felt there was something we at Salem Media could do to help our neighbors who are hurting because of COVID-19,” said Nic Anderson, GM, SMG, Twin Cities. “We were moved to create this event in partnership with The Salvation Army—their work on the front lines of the pandemic, helping families reeling from the pandemic’s economic impact, is vitally important.”

Lee Michaels and Brad Carlson from the SMG cluster in Minneapolis-St. Paul will host the radiothon. The SMG cluster includes: AM980 The Mission, AM1280 The Patriot, Business1440, and Wellness1570.