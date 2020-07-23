Francesa Says Tomorrow Will Be His Final Show

It appears Mike Francesa will be retiring from WFAN once again. He announced on Thursday that Friday will be his final show. Let the Craig Carton speculation begin. Francesa retired from WFAN back in 2017 only to return to afternoon drive in April of 2018.

Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President, Market Manager of Entercom New York issued the following statement. “Mike has been the heart of WFAN for over 30 years, and though his day in and day out presence has come to an end, that bond happily will continue. He has earned the right to make this very personal decision and will always have our respect, support and appreciation. The future of WFAN as the premiere sports platform in New York is bright, and that is in large part to the foundation that Mike has helped build.”

There has been rampant speculation that Craig Carton might return to WFAN now that he is out of prison after serving one year of his 3-year prison term. This announcement will certainly add to that discussion