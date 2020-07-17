Why Did Larry Michael Really Leave His Job?

When Larry Michael quit his radio play-by-play job of 16 years with the NFL’s Washington Redskins this week, he said he was “retiring from his position.” Turns out there could be a lot more to the story.

The Washington Post reports of a toxic workplace environment at the team and says Michael was involved in a number of incidents. In all, 15 women allege sexual misconduct took place by former Redskins employees.

According to The Post, in 2018 there was a complaint when Michael was caught on a hot microphone making inappropriate remarks about a female intern.

The newspaper says seven former employees allege Michael routinely spoke about the physical appearance of female colleagues in a sexual and disparaging manner.

Here’s how Michael announced his retirement: ” After 16 great years my time with the organization is over. As of today I’ll be retiring from my position with the team. As a lifelong Washingtonian I was blessed to work with a lot of great people. I want to thank everyone who contributed over the years. I’m especially grateful to Dan Snyder for giving me the opportunity. On to the next chapter.”

In addition to his broadcasting duties, Michael was the team’s senior vice president in charge of content, in charge of the team’s website and video department.