DOJ OK’s Liberty’s Run at iHeart

The Justice Department has given John Malone’s Liberty Media the OK to increase its stake in iHeartMedia to 50%. Liberty now has a 5% stake in iHeart. Liberty already controls SiriusXM and Pandora and appears to be interested in owning a massive chunk of the audio space.

The deal was approved by antitrust prosecutors on Wednesday according to Politico which reported that a coalition of consumer and anti-monopoly groups, including the Open Markets Institute, Public Citizen and the Center for Digital Democracy, opposed the deal, arguing it would be “likely catastrophic” on radio markets and lead to fewer options, less diversity in programming and higher prices.