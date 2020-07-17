Meruelo Responds to Cannon Incident

One of the country’s most popular Hip Hop stations, Power 106 in L.A., is currently without a morning show host after Nick Cannon announced he was stepping back, for an unknown period of time. Cannon has been under fire for anti-Semetic remarks he made on his podcast last month. Meruelo Media owns the station. We received this statement from the company last night…

“Nick Cannon apologized for the pain he caused on a recent podcast interview. While the remarks were not part of our radio content, nor lived on any of the platforms associated with Meruelo Media, as a minority-owned media company, we take these matters very seriously.

“Nick has decided to take some time off to reflect and create an action plan. Meruelo Media supports his decision and his process of reflection. As such, The Nick Cannon Morning show on KPWR Power 106 will be on hiatus for the near term.

“Meruelo Media condemns all expressions of hate, racism, bigotry and anti-Semitism.”