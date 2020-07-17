New GSM At WGN

WGN Radio has promoted Steve Tarpley to General Sales Manager. Most recently he served as Local Sales Manager and has been National Sales Manager. He joined the station as an Account Executive in 2010.

“We had our choice of top candidates and Steve proved to be the best person for the job,” said Mary Sandberg Boyle, GM. “He’s had incredible success as a seller in his career here at WGN, and he’s excelled as a manager since 2014.”

“It’s an honor to take on a greater role at the place where I’ve spent more than a decade of my professional career,” said Tarpley. “I’m most excited about the opportunity to work closer with our sponsors, and all of the talented people at WGN. This is home.”