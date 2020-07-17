Broadcast Team Set For KC Chiefs

Entering his 27th season, veteran broadcaster Mitch Holtus is heading up the 2020 broadcast team for the Kansas City Chiefs. 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) is the new flagship station of the 70 station network.

Joining Holtus in the booth for the first time is former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes. Entering his first season as the network’s sideline reporter is Josh Klingler, a morning show host on 610 Sports Radio (KCSP-AM)

“Like all of Chiefs Kingdom, we’re eagerly awaiting the return of the defending Super Bowl champions and look forward to another great season,” said Dave Alpert, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Kansas City. “As the new flagship station of the team, we look forward to providing fans unrivaled coverage of everything Chiefs.”