Foodie Podcast Hits Houston

I’m Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hangry! is coming to Sports Radio 650 (KIKK-AM) in Houston. The program teams up Mix 96.5 (KHMX-FM) morning personality Jessie Watt and Houston foodie Danielle Dubois.

“Since my arrival to Houston in January, I have been able to experience the vast array of food options the city has to offer,” said Watt.

“I’m excited to showcase why and how I fell in love with the city of Houston and to give locals and transplants like myself and Jessie a resource to utilize to get the most out of the city,” said Dubois.

The Podcast will air Saturday mornings at 9 in Houston.