Palana Promoted To PD, Providence

Hall Communications is promoting Kevin Palana to PD at Cat Country 98.1 (WCTK-FM). Palana will also be the program director of New Bedford’s Classic Hits BIG 101.3 (WNBH).

Palana is also WCTK’s Production Director and Afternoon Drive Host. He takes over August 1 for Bob Walker, VP/Programming, who is moving to the Hall cluster in Lakeland/Winterhaven, FLA.

“Kevin has been a vital part of Cat County’s success this past decade,” said Tom Wall, GM. “He knows this market inside and out which makes him an excellent choice to be WCTK’s next PD.”