iHM PA Celebrates Podcast Milestone

iHeartMedia Pennsylvania is Celebrating 51 Episodes of Pop Culture Weekly with Kyle McMahon. The episode will feature a compilation of fan-favorite segments and highlight the greatest moments from the show’s first 50 episodes.

“51, that’s way better than 50. Kyle has an incredibly unique blend of charm and wit that puts even the biggest pop culture stars at ease,” said Brit Goldstein, President, iHeartMedia Pennsylvania. “We are proud of Kyle’s work and can’t wait to celebrate episode 51 and beyond!”

The episode will be released Tuesday, July 14, on apps and platforms nationwide.