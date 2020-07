If and when the NHL resumes play, the Carolina Hurricanes will continue to be heard on Capitol Broadcasting’s WRAL-FM in Raleigh after a two-year contract extension was announced on Monday. Capitol has been carrying Canes hockey for 15 years.

99.9 FM The Fan is the flagship station of the Hurricanes Radio Network. The agreement continues the partnership between the Hurricanes and The Fan through the 2021-22 NHL season.