$200,000 in Marketing For Boston Businesses

Beasley Media Group’s Boston cluster is partnering with RCN Business to award $200,000 in marketing support to assist the Small Business Association Grant Program in Boston. The marketing will help businesses get customers to come back and shop with them now that the economy is opening back up.

The Small Business Association Grant Program, presented by RCN Business, will offer designated small businesses the opportunity to be considered for a $10,000 media schedule to use on one of five Beasley Media Boston radio stations.

20 small businesses will be selected to receive a grant to help advertise their local business through a combination of on air and digital media over the course of eight weeks on WBZ-FM/98.5 The Sports Hub, WBOS-FM/ROCK 92.9, WBQT-FM/HOT 96.9, WKLB-FM/Country 102.5, and WROR-FM/105.7 WROR.