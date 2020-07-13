Arkansas Broadcasters Cancel Conference

Like many other 2020 events, ARKCON 2020 has been canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state association will instead host a virtual sales and management media summit on July 22nd – 23rd. Read the letter from Executive Director Luke Story.
