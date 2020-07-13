Voters The Focus In Atlanta

Voter registration, voter education and voter mobilization in advance of the November 2020 election is the behind an effort being championed by Atlanta’s Black Radio stations. Black Radio United For The Vote is partnering with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and its affiliates to make these goals a reality.

Atlanta made national news regarding voter suppression during the past primary election, and several Black Radio Program Directors got together to discuss how they could create positive changes as they look toward the future.

Each month through September, beginning July 23, the participating radio stations will dedicate a full day of on-air programming to educate, inform and inspire Atlanta’s black community to register to vote, check their current registration status, and participate in the 2020 Census.

Black Radio United For The Vote includes KISS 104.1 (WALR/Cox Media Group), V103 (WVEE/Entercom), 1380 News & Talk WAOK (WAOK-AM/Entercom), Majic 107.5/97.5 (WAMJ/ WUMJ/Radio One), Hot 107.9 (WHTA/Radio One), Praise 102.5 (WPZE/Radio One), Classix 102.9 (WAMJ-HD2/Radio One), and Streetz 94.5 (WWSZ/Core Radio Group