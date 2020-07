Jumping up from 7th two weeks ago, Babbel was radio’s number one advertiser last week, according to Media Monitors. The language learning site aired just under 70,000 commercials on radio stations across the country. Here are the top five…

Progressive was second (52,296), GEICO was third (45,829), followed by Allstate (38,058) and AutoZone (35,109). Last weeks number one The Home Depot completely dropped off the top 100 chart.