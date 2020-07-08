Host Launches Podcast

Radio host Bob Stei and business entrepreneur Larenee Roos have launched a business podcast called “Work With Me.” It covers all aspects of the modern day workforce from an employee and employer side.

Stei is heard daily on 30-50 stations nationwide delivering the weather for Radio Forecast Network and has been cyber jocking nights at KKDJ in Fresno.

Stei tells Radio Ink it was Roos’ idea to have a place where people could discuss everything involving employment from both an employee and employer side. “We wanted to book interesting people and pick their brains. I’ve worked in almost every industry and have the goofball stories.”

Check out the show here: www.workwithmepodcast.com.