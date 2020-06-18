Foxx Trots To Charlotte

Entercom has hired Terry Foxx as Brand Manager for Charlotte sports station WFNZ. Foxx moves to Charlotte from Entercom’s sports station WZGC-FM in Atlanta where he was also Brand Manager.

“Terry brings a wealth of experience architecting leading sports radio brands and will help usher in a new era of growth for WFNZ,” said Matt Hanlon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Charlotte. “The station serves as an extremely important sports and lifestyle brand for the people of Charlotte, who rely on us to be informative, timely, relevant and entertaining. Terry’s leadership will be instrumental and we’re looking forward to adding him to the team.”

“I’m very excited to join Entercom Charlotte and the great team at WFNZ,” said Foxx. “Charlotte is a great city full of passionate sports fans and I look forward to enhancing their sports radio home with unparalleled content and in-depth discussion. I want to thank Matt for this incredible opportunity, along with Doug Abernethy [Regional President, Entercom].”