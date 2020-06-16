Westwood Releases Smart Speaker Ad Studies

Westwood One has released the results of two ad recall studies of smart speaker pre-roll advertising. The studies conducted in April 2020 by Dynata and in September 2019 by Survata involved an unnamed job recruitment company.

The job recruitment website received branded audio entitlement and was featured in smart speaker tune-in promos and at the launch of radio station content. When listeners asked their smart speakers to play one of Cumulus’ 424 radio stations, a 15 second pre-roll message for the job recruitment site would play before the radio station would begin.

When consumers heard the job recruitment ad delivered by the smart speaker, Dynata and Survata were sent the consumer’s IP address. Those who were exposed were administered the study and compared to a control group of respondents who did not hear the creative but matched in age, gender, technology, and region.

Here’s what Westwood One concluded from the studies:

– Dynata reported the April 2020 smart speaker pre-roll campaign generated a +46.9 point increase in ad awareness. Survata’s September 2019 study revealed the smart speaker pre-roll campaign achieved a +38% lift in aided ad recall lift compared to those unexposed.

– Dynata found the smart speaker pre-roll campaign grew unaided brand awareness (+19.5) and aided brand awareness (+6.6).

– There is a relationship between frequency of message exposure and advertising association for the job recruitment website. 8% of those exposed 1-2 times to the campaign could name the job recruitment website on an aided basis. Among those exposed to the campaign 5+ times, 13% could name the job recruitment website on an aided basis, a +63% greater ad recall than those exposed 1-2 times.

Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes says the findings prove how effective the smart speaker pre-roll ads were at increasing awareness for the job recruitment website. “Consumers are most attentive just after they ask a question or make a request. It’s no surprise the ad recall of the smart speaker pre-roll ad unit is so strong; there is significant engagement with the message that occurs right after a listener asks for a radio station to play on a smart speaker.”