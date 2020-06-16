Gen Moves All Hispanic Assets Under One Roof

All Gen Media Partners’ Hispanic assets – including Sun Latino and GLR – are now operating under the HRN Media Network umbrella. HRN is also a Gen Media Partners company.

HRN Media Network President Clark Logan said, “Our content portfolio continues to grow with the addition of big-name personalities and engaging sports programming. By streamlining our Hispanic network resources under HRN, we are in position to deliver compelling content to Hispanic radio and offer our advertisers more opportunities for connecting with U.S. Hispanic listeners.”