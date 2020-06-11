30 Years For Paul & Al

iHeartMedia Providence Rocker 94 HJY will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Paul and Al Morning Show” on July 15. During the celebration a compilation of show highlights throughout the three decades will air.

Paul and Al joined 94 HJY in the summer of 1990. The were inducted into the Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame in 2008.

“Thirty years goes by fast when you’re in a great place every day,” said Paul. “We’re surrounded by management and staff that are smart, funny, supportive, compassionate, and even hard-working and are really blessed to be on a totally unique rock station that is a part of the culture of Southern New England. When will we retire? You’ll have to pry the microphone from our cold, dead hands.”

“There’s only one thing better than rock ‘n’ roll, and that’s our rock ‘n’ roll listeners,” said Al. “HJY is one of a kind in so many ways, and our listeners’ fierce loyalty is key to the station’s success and our 30-year run. We’re incredibly grateful to our listeners for letting us do what we love: playing AC/DC and Metallica for breakfast and cracking lame jokes. It’s a hell of a living! Thanks to iHeartMedia for keeping us rocking.”

GM Rhonda Laham said, “Paul and Al have meant so much to so many in Southern New England. Above the great content and comic relief, they have also made sure to involve themselves in multiple charities like Amos House, Best Buddies, Food-a-thons and the list goes on.”