Pacific Media Group Hosting BLM Forum

KUMU-FM in Honolulu will be hosting a live on-air forum on systemic racism, inequality, and hate violence. The forum titled, “Hawai‘i Matters: Black Lives Matter,” will air Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. [HST].

A panel of local leaders has been assembled, including Susan Ballard, chief of the Honolulu Police Department; Alphonso Braggs, president of the Honolulu-Hawai‘i NAACP; Dr. Akiemi Glenn, executive director of the Pōpolo Project; and Noelani Goodyear-Ka’ōpua, professor of political science at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

The forum will be hosted by 94.7 KUMU’s morning drive duo, Devon Nekoba and Esme Infante.