Lights Will Be Bright in Minnesota Tonight

According to The Minnesota Broadcasters Association all Twin Cities commercial radio stations will join broadcast outlets from across the state to show support for each other through “Twin Cities Night of Light.”

The Association and local broadcasters are encouraging Twin Cities residents to participate in the “Twin Cities Night of Light” tonight by simultaneously turning on their home porch lights and car headlights parked in driveways from 10:00pm to 11:00pm. “Twin Cities Night of Light” is a community-wide effort to shine a light on the region’s wish for unity, healing and hope, by showing neighbors and the world-at-large that Minnesotans care about one another and seek to move forward in a positive and united way.