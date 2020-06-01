What Is Your Role?

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, Gracie Interview Series will focus this week on the role of on-air talent during these challenging times. Mike McVay, President of McVay Media will host the virtual discussion Thursday June 4, with syndicated host, Elaina Smith.

This discussion, Understanding your Role for Listeners and Managing Your Career During Uncertain Times, will focus on the importance of on-air talent understanding their roles; knowing what to say and how to say it.

Nights with Elaina is heard in 100 markets nationwide. She is also the host of an award winning Podcast Breaking Thru with Elaina.