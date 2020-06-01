Radio One and Reach Media have launched We Are One: Feeding the Community Campaign. The campaign is running on 53 stations in 15 markets across the nation.

“In these difficult times as people are struggling throughout the country, a good meal and support for local small businesses at the same time is much needed,” said Colby Tyner, VP Programming for Radio One.

The campaign will focus on feeding families in the markets Radio One serves by giving away meals provided by local-minority owned restaurants.