Cary Pahigian Joins The Radio Ink Daily Podcast

By
Radio Ink
-
0

WBAL/98 Rock Baltimore General Manager Cary Pahigian tells us how his salespeople are calling on clients, what new categories have emerged for his stations, how the state of Maryland is slowly working toward recovery and much more. LISTEN Check out every episode HERERADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM

