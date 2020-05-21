Iliad Goes Local

Following the breakup of Brooke and Jubal Iliad Media Group’s KWYD-FM in Boise has launched a new local morning show. It’s called Fast In the Morning featuring Nathan & Rebecca Fast.

Iliad Media Group CEO Darrell Calton said, “The breakup of syndicated Brooke and Jubal, as a team, became our opportunity to invest in a local morning show on Wild 101. Nathan and Rebecca will deliver fantastic, and entertaining local content for radio and beyond”.

Nathan and Rebecca met in Boise a decade ago during Nathan’s run as a night show host, before his career took him to big-league radio in cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, and Dallas. Two states (and two daughters) later, their paths have brought them full-circle back to the Treasure Valley to host “Fast In The Morning” on Wild 101.