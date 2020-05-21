iHeart On Mental Health Awareness

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. The Mental Health Coalition and iHeart are working together to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

On-air personalities including:Elvis Duran, Ryan Seacrest, Bobby Bones and Steve Harvey are voicing the spots. iHeart is also hosting and airing a 30-minute public affairs show discussing the effects of COVID-19 on mental health.

The How Are You, Really campaign is focusing on changing the way people talk about, and care for, mental illness. More information can be found at howareyoureally.org