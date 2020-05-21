MIW Welcomes Committee Members

The Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio Group has added four new broadcast professionals to the Executive Committee. The group is also thanking two long-term members leaving the committee.

The new members include: Angie Balderas, Senior Vice President & General Manager Entravision; Valerie Blackburn, Principal VKB Media Consulting; Tricia Gallenbeck, Vice President & General Manager Reno Media Group; and Beth Neuhoff, Chief Executive Officer and President Neuhoff Media.

“Seasoned radio pros, these accomplished ladies bring expertise in a variety of areas, years of experience in leadership and well-earned reputations as some of the best in the business. They are perfect additions to the MIW Executive Committee and, not surprisingly, they’ve already hit the ground running on behalf of the MIWs,” said Denyse Mesnik, Group Spokeswoman.

Mesnik also thanked the members who are leaving. “We also extend heartfelt thanks to two good friends and long-term MIW colleagues transitioning off of the Executive Committee, Heidi Raphael, Chief Communications Officer Beasley Media Group and Jennifer Williams, Vice President Digital Marketing Beasley Media Group. They leave with our immense gratitude for many years of dedication and service to the MIWs.”

MIW is a volunteer organization committed to developing management and leadership skills for women in radio.