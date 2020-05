Hubbard Radio has expanded the role of Phil Mackey with the company. He is now the “Brand and Digital Content Development Director” and will be helping Hubbard managers with strategies for creating new multi-channel content, built around the company’s brands.

This is a newly created position for Mackey who will report to SVP Programming Greg Strassell and he will continue in his role as Brand/Distribution Director at SKOR North, Twin Cities.