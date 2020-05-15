NAB Continues To Work The Phones

Or maybe they’re Zoom calls these days. However your trade organization in Washington is making contact with elected officials, it’s paying off. Another eight names have been added to the Local Radio Freedom Act, six more in the House, two in the Senate.

The resolution which opposes “any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge” on local radio now has 211 cosponsors in the House and 27 in the Senate.

Adding their support recently for the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House are Reps. George Holding (R-NC-2), Steven Horsford (D-NV-4), Elaine Luria (D-VA-2), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ-7), Tom Rice (R-SC-7), and Austin Scott (R-GA-8). Adding their support for the resolution in the Senate are Sens. Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Martha McSally (R-AZ).