NRG Using Shower Curtains To Social Distance

Since mid-March, NRG’s Omaha on-air personalities have been working remotely or in separate studios. No studio was occupied with more than one personality at any given time. Now that restrictions are starting to be lifted, NRG’s Omaha cluster is bringing back all hosts and staffers. They will be are using plexiglass and shower curtains to keep everyone safe.

General Manager Mark Shecterle stated, “Covid-19 has challenged every business and made us all stop and think about how we operate. My number one priority during these challenging times has been and will continue to be keeping all of our employees safe. Therefore, we had to get creative and shower curtains are a perfect and safe barrier for our talent, sellers and employees who share an office. Moreover, during the holidays we can have some fun with it. My promotions department already ordered a Freddy Krueger one for Halloween”.

1620 The ZONE on-air talent Damon Benning commented, “I am so ready to get back into the building and work alongside my co-host Mike’l Severe even though there will be a clear shower curtain between us. We have not missed a beat, but nothing beats being in the same studio with your producer and co-host. I’m ready”.