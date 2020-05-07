Austin Station Receives Facebook Grant

Austin’s NPR station, KUT-FM News, has been awarded a $100,000 COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund Grant from the Facebook Journalism Project to support its continuing Covid-19 reporting.

KUT News is one of only two newsrooms in Austin to receive a grant to help publishers continue serving communities during the coronavirus outbreak. More than 2,000 newsrooms from across the country applied for COVID-19 Local News Relief Grants ranging from $25,000-$100,000.

KUT News Executive Editor Teresa Frontado said, “The grant will enable our newsroom to more thoroughly and effectively serve Austin and the surrounding Central Texas communities with critical news and information at a time when other media have drawn back in coverage.”

Additional initiatives the $100,000 grant will support include KUT’s daily coronavirus newsletter and leveraging the WhatsApp platform to reach Spanish speakers.