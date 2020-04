The one-day radiothon fundraiser to raise money for Feeding America will take place this Thursday. The official website for the event is now up and running and a prep call is being held today at 1:00PM Eastern.

Promos and Imaging, courtesy of Benztown, can be downloaded from the new website.

Thousands of radio stations across the country are participating in the radiothon.

To register for the 1:00 call today, go to:

http://www.anymeeting.com/PIID=EE57DE8383473C