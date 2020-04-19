Bonneville Denver Lands Legendary Voice

Jerry Schemmel has been hired by Bonneville’s Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM) in Denver as an on-air talent. The station will also air Schemmel’s program “Amazing Americans” on Sunday mornings at 7:30 starting April 26, 2020.

Schemmel is one of the most recognizable broadcasting voices in Denver sports history. He spent the last 10 seasons as the radio play-by-play voice of the Colorado Rockies. Prior to that, Schemmel was the radio and television voice of the Denver Nuggets for 18 years. His program “Amazing Americas” features sports interviews focusing on authentic stories of inspiration.

“There is no more respected figure in Denver media than Jerry Schemmel. He’s a man of the highest integrity and professionalism,” said Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan program director Raj Sharan. “Jerry has served as the soundtrack of so many great Denver sports moments. It’s only fitting that in the year of our 25th anniversary, we welcome back one of the legendary voices in the history of our radio station.”

Schemmel will also make regular appearances on Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan programming to provide analysis on the Rockies and Nuggets. He’ll also contribute content to 1043TheFan.com and the station’s social media channels.