Florida Happy Hour Exported To NYC

JVC Broadcasting will simulcast Florida Man Friday Happy Hour with Shannon Burke on WRCN-103.9 (Long Island News Radio). The 3 PM – 6 PM Friday broadcast originates on WDYZ 660 AM and 105.5 FM Orlando and WYGC 104.9 FM Gainesville.

“Now more than ever, our community needs to come together and stay at home to keep their families and loved ones safe. With that being said, as humans we have the need to socialize and feel like we are still part of the society that we love,” said JVC Executive VP of Florida Shane Reeve.

“Consumers are spending less time in cars, at concerts, and other out of home locations. With consumers hunkered down in their homes with radios and smart speakers playing radio stations, radio wins. Listeners want interaction, not just a generic playlist fed from a company’s central computer. JVC gives them that place to just get away from this crisis for just a few hours,” said Bruce Shepard, Executive VP of JVC NY.

JVC is offering the three hour Florida Man Friday Happy Hour broadcast for free to any station.