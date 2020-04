It’s called Personality on Demand and the company says the talent is made up of major market personalities. Delivery is by internet so stations can manually download or have the breaks loaded directly into their automation system.

Here are the personalities Currently Available:

Connie Breeze

Big Rick Daniels

Danny and Kait

Kobe Fargo

Kasper

Daena Kramer

Melissa Maxx

Bill Lee

Rachel Marisay

Heather B (Heather Backman)

For more information regarding SBG’s Personality on Demand, click here.