Beasley Celebrates Healthcare Heroes

As part of Beasley Media Group’s Community of Caring public service campaign, the Beasley Boston cluster has committed to helping raise $100,000 in support of Massachusetts General Hospital’s COVID-19 response efforts for Healthcare workers through the newly launched Healthcare Heroes initiative.

Mass General Hospital’s Emergency Response Fund was created in an effort to provide healthcare workers with necessary medical supplies, transportation assistance, dependent care, temporary housing and other important resources to help them stay healthy and safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to updates from Massachusetts General healthcare experts, on-air personalities will be joined by local celebrities over the next few weeks to offer messages of hope and appreciation for the hospital staff on the front lines.