Politicians Want Trump To Help Local Media

On April 8 THIS LETTER was sent by a group of Senators to their leadership, which was followed by THIS LETTER to President Trump by members of Congress. Elected officials realize the critical role local media plays in getting information to the public. They want Washington to get money to those outlets before they go out of business due to lack of ad dollars caused by the pandemic.

Also, the American Consumer Institute sent THIS LETTER to the leadership of the House and Senate requesting that the Paycheck Protection Program be extended to local radio and television stations as well as requests additional coronavirus stimulus relief efforts help community broadcasters. A similar letter was also sent to President Trump and Vice President Pence.