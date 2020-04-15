Alpha Eliminates Positions, Furloughs Others

Without giving specific numbers, Alpha Media announced late Tuesday that it was taking “painful steps” to deal with the advertising revenue decrease caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Alpha is eliminating positions completely, furloughing others reducing hours for certain employees and cutting salaries. Alpha Media CEO Bob Proffitt said, “Alpha Media continues to work through many difficult decisions to cope with the current challenges we all face brought about by COVID-19. We are positioning the Company to weather this challenge while trying to keep our valued team members safe and be poised to recover quickly once the crisis has passed.”