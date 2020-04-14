iHeart Launching Commencement Podcast

iHeartMedia today announced Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020 — a podcast for America’s graduation month featuring commencement addresses from TV stars, athletes, journalists and others.

The podcast will publish the speeches on May 15, ahead of “National Graduation Day” (May 17). They are dedicated to all the graduating classes of 2020 who will miss their commencement celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Participants in “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” include two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion Abby Wambach, comedian Chelsea Handler, restaurateur David Chang; Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, former NFL QB Eli Manning, journalist and NPR correspondent Guy Raz; recording artist Halsey; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon, recording artist John Legend, Katie Couric, pop star Kesha, DJ Khaled, coach Mike Krzyzewski, Dr. Oz, Pitbull, General Stan McChrystal, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle and country artist Tim McGraw.

“Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” will also feature speeches from iHeartRadio on air personalities and podcast hosts, including Ryan Seacrest, Enrique Santos, Angie Martinez, Bobby Bones, Jake Brennan, Angela Yee, Woody with more to be announced.