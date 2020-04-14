What Happens When The Prom is Canceled?

Bonneville music stations are giving high school students the chance to enjoy a virtual prom night at home with some of the country’s top DJs and surprise performances by music stars.

Bonneville stations in Sacramento (KYMX-FM, KZZO-FM, & KNCI-FM), San Francisco (KOIT-FM, KMVQ-FM, KBLX-FM & KUFX-FM) , Denver (KOSI-FM & KYGO-FM), and Salt Lake (KSFI-FM & KRSP-FM) are going to help students create a night they’ll never forget.

The virtual prom events will take place on April 25th from 7-10 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. MT on Facebook.

Students can RSVP by tagging their favorite Bonneville music station and posting a picture of their prom dress, tux or even prom pajamas on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok using the hashtag #promathome.

Bonneville stations are also working with local businesses to offer special deals and discounts on prom take-out dinners.

More information can be found at promathome.com.