Country Oldies Show Moves to MOR

The Country Oldies Show, the longest-running weekly radio program dedicated to Classic Country music, has a new network affiliation with MOR Media International. The show is hosted by Steve Warren.

The weekly 3-hour syndicated show was first broadcast at New York country station WYNY in 1994 and has continued in weekly syndication for over 25 years. Previously, the show was distributed by Envision Radio Networks, which was recently sold and merged into Sun Broadcast Group.

Warren, who has also worked at WHN, WKHK, WYNY in New York, WPTR in Albany and KKYX in San Antonio also designed and implemented the Country channels for Sirius during the first 5 years of that company’s history.

Weekly shows are distributed by .mp3 download from the MOR Media website.

– 100% barter. All commercials are carried within the show.

– No other outside inventory is required.

– Network inventory is 4 minutes per hour.

– Local avails are also 4 minutes per hour.

– Custom Liners & Promos at no additional cost.

For more information on The Country Oldies Show call 718-729-1962 or go to [email protected] To contact Steve Warren, email him at [email protected]